World Cycling Forum announces new dates for 2021 event

The World Cycling Forum (WCF) has been moved forward to 6th-7th September 2021, the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI), German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and MMG have decided.

By doing so, they aim to give stakeholders from abroad the ability to utilise their time in Europe ‘most efficiently’. The WCF will begin one day before the official start of IAA Mobility, from 7th-12th September 2021, which is reserved for media only, and conclude on the official first day of the show at the International Congress Center Munich (ICM).

Previously, it had been announced that the WCF would take place from 9th-10th September, during the IAA Mobility show. The IAA’s new concept will see the exhibition evolve into the ‘leading international platform for future mobility’, offering the cycling industry an opportunity to become involved in shaping intelligent transport solutions.

The IAA will focus on bicycles for the first time in 2021, and is intended to be a ‘driving force and stimulus for solutions for the mobility of the future’.

