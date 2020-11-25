World Cycling Forum to join IAA Mobility for 2021 event

Share Facebook

The 2021 World Cycling Forum (WCF) is set to take place from 9th-10th September, the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI) has announced.

It will occur during the IAA Mobility Show, from 7th-12th September 2021, at the International Congress Center Munich (ICM).

The IAA’s new concept will see the exhibition evolve into the ‘leading international platform for future mobility’, offering the cycling industry an opportunity to become involved in shaping intelligent transport solutions.

Established in 2017, the WCF aims to bring together bicycle manufacturers, retailers, brands and interest groups from around the world to discuss the latest industry trends, share their knowledge and network.

“We are delighted to be able to host the 2021 World Cycling Forum at the IAA Mobility expo in Munich,” said Robbert de Kock, president and CEO of the WFSGI. “The focus on mobility creates many synergies for our members and brands and it will give us an ideal opportunity to develop a complementary program while still delivering the topics that members of the WFSGI, as well as the cycling industry community, will find interesting and stimulating.

“The World Cycling Forum has developed a strong reputation as a global meeting platform to discuss prominent topics for the cycling industry and by taking this to the superb facilities in Munich and collaborating with the IAA Mobility expo, we will improve our reputation and extend the reach of the event. We look forward to welcoming you all in September 2021.”

Jürgen Mindel, managing director of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), said: “New city, new concept, new ideas: from now on the IAA will showcase mobility in all its diversity – from cars and bicycles, to tech and connectivity, light electric vehicles (LEV), public transport, urban air aviation and more.

“As in previous years, the WCF will be a stand-alone event for the cycling industry’s key players. The separate IAA Conference will cover mobility on a 360-degree spectrum, being the stage for dialogues, debates and keynotes from all stakeholders. On both the conference platforms and at the tradeshow summit, the automotive and cycling industries can complement each other on their quest to find the mobility solutions of the future.”

Tobias Gröber, executive director business unit consumer goods at Messe München, added: “The IAA Mobility 2021 is as multilayered as mobility itself. It will present physical products and new digital opportunities. For the first time, we are creating different experiences in different places.

“The summit, in the halls of the Munich Trade Fair Center, is geared to the needs of all mobility stakeholders, whereas the Open Space transforms downtown Munich into a brand and product experience center for end consumers, without needing to buy a ticket. For six days we will be celebrating mobility with the people of Munich on a global stage.”

