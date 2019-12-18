Xendurance to partner with Haute Route in two-year deal

Global sports nutrition brand Xendurance is to partner with Haute Route in a two-year deal.

It is aimed at helping riders improve their lactic and aerobic threshold using Xendurance’s lactic acid buffering tablets and energy gels before, during and after their event.

The partnership was forged after a survey of alumni and potential riders earlier this year told Haute Route that its events were “not too hard”. Rather, the riders said, they just needed to “prepare better for them”.

Jim Peskett, Xendurance Europe’s general manager, said: “This is not just a ‘let’s work together’ idea: Xendurance and Haute Route are an exact fit. Haute Route’s events are uniquely challenging, and our product is uniquely effective in the way it can help people prepare better and perform at their best in them.

“There’s a little bit of education required around it, but if Haute Route riders train with Xendurance lactic acid buffer tablets for six months before their event they should arrive with their best possible condition.”

Xendurance’s formula was proven in a study by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to reduce muscle soreness and trauma, resulting in a 26% reduction in lactic acid, a 39% reduction in post-exercise oxidative stress, and a six-times reduction of creatine kinase levels in ten days. All Xendurance products are certified 100% drug-free by Informed Sport.

Philippe Jullien, Haute Route’s marketing and commercial director, added: “Through marketing surveys and post-event feedback our riders told us they wanted to be better prepared for Haute Route events and to know what nutrition to have and when to consume it.

“The partnership with Xendurance is central to our ‘Reach New Heights’ message, which we launched this year to motivate our athletes to meet their own personal goals on and off the bike. We are looking forward to our riders seeing their own performance improve both in training and on event through the integration of Xendurance’s lactic acid buffer tablets and gels.”

Xendurance’s role as Haute Route’s Continental Energy Partner begins on 1st January 2020 and the partnership covers all of Haute Route’s European events. Registered riders are entitled to 25% off all Xendurance products.