Yamaha transfers distribution of OEM e-bike systems to Europe

Yamaha Motor Co (YMC) has transferred the responsibility for distributing its OEM e-bike systems to Yamaha Motor Europe (YME).
From its headquarters in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands, YME’s close proximity to its European customers will enable the company to deliver “an even more competitive and efficient service that will benefit manufacturers, dealers and end-users alike”.
Yamaha has also introduced the PWseries CE drive unit and the External Crossover 500 battery. With its experience and knowledge of e-bike technology, Yamaha has been able to create its “lightest, quietest and most compact” drive unit to enjoy a daily city ride, while the new External Crossover 500 battery provides increased versatility and practicality.
PWseries CE key features:
– Weighs from 2.9kg (with coaster brake support, without brake support: 3.0kg)
– Automatic Support Mode software
– Improved Walk Assist function
– Centre-mount drive
– 250 W rated power
– 50Nm torque
– 25km/h maximum support speed
– New External Crossover 500 battery
External Crossover 500 key features:
– External-mount design with compact dimensions and ergonomic handle for practicality and convenience
– Intuitive lock-and-release system for easy removal and charging
– 36V Lithium-Ion design
– 500Wh
– 4 hour charge time (approx.)
– 2.9kg
