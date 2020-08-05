Yamaha transfers distribution of OEM e-bike systems to Europe

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Yamaha Motor Co (YMC) has transferred the responsibility for distributing its OEM e-bike systems to Yamaha Motor Europe (YME).

From its headquarters in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands, YME’s close proximity to its European customers will enable the company to deliver “an even more competitive and efficient service that will benefit manufacturers, dealers and end-users alike”.

Yamaha has also introduced the PWseries CE drive unit and the External Crossover 500 battery. With its experience and knowledge of e-bike technology, Yamaha has been able to create its “lightest, quietest and most compact” drive unit to enjoy a daily city ride, while the new External Crossover 500 battery provides increased versatility and practicality.

PWseries CE key features:

– Weighs from 2.9kg (with coaster brake support, without brake support: 3.0kg)

– Automatic Support Mode software

– Improved Walk Assist function

– Centre-mount drive

– 250 W rated power

– 50Nm torque

– 25km/h maximum support speed

– New External Crossover 500 battery

External Crossover 500 key features:

– External-mount design with compact dimensions and ergonomic handle for practicality and convenience

– Intuitive lock-and-release system for easy removal and charging

– 36V Lithium-Ion design

– 500Wh

– 4 hour charge time (approx.)

– 2.9kg

Read the August edition of BikeBiz below: