Yeti Cycles launches 2022 line-up

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Yeti Cycles has launched its 2022 range, with ‘significant’ updates to specifications and colours.

Key highlights include updates to the latest FOX suspension units, new colours and the introduction of Burgtec components across the whole range.

SB115

“Labelled as a Down Country bike, the SB115 is designed for fast-paced XC racing and off-piste tech riding too. Riders have been going quicker and quicker on this platform so the spec has now been enhanced to match those speeds.

“For 2022, all bikes will get four-piston calipers together with bigger rotors and the swingarm will be updated to allow for bigger tyres too. A new Glacier colourway, in addition to the existing Anthracite and ubiquitous Turquoise, rounds out the 2022 updates. With a national XC win under Jared Graves already, and spec that encourages speed, this bike is definitely the quickest way from A to B.”

SB130

“This is a “Full Throttle Trail Bike” says Enduro-MTB magazine. An incredibly popular model, the SB130 will be available in four colours; Raw Carbon, Turquoise and two new colours, Watermelon and Rhino.

“Harder hitting Lunch Ride options are also available for the SB130, continuing the 160mm fork travel from 2021 and feature tougher tyre casings, FOX Grip 2 dampers (where available) and the latest FOX Float X rear shock.”

SB150

“The EWS, and review, topping SB150 is now available in the Moss colourway. The Moss option is so popular on the SB165 that this has been brought across to the best-selling 29er.

“Spec is largely unchanged but keeps the same enduro race-ready builds regardless of model number. Built to DH testing standards, the SB150 is a tough frame and is currently the fastest bike on the EWS circuit under racer Richie Rude, and for a very good reason.”

ARC

“The legendary ARC gains an extra colour for ’22 called Dom, a champagne-esque hue with a gloss shimmer, in addition to the existing Raw Carbon and Turquoise. 175mm dropper posts are the minimum on all frames sizes with M and XL allowing for up to 200mm+ droppers.

“More spec updates include the latest FOX 34 chassis on all builds and SRAM’s universal mech hanger.”

SB140

“Ready for your all-day epics or laps at the bike park, the SB140 is now available in Smoke, Turquoise and new for 2022, Blanco.

“For UK and EU markets, the range will be Lunch Ride specific with tougher tyre casings, FOX Float X rear shock and FOX Grip 2 dampers on TURQ series carbon frames.”

SB165

“Finally, the ultimate bike park and freeride bike, the SB165, sees two colourways continue into 2022 – Moss and Raw Carbon. New for this year you can purchase the frame only with a FOX Float Factory X2, as well as the standard coil option. This frame is also tested to DH standards and can take dual crown forks too. Reed Boggs has a busy summer aboard this bike with Proving Grounds, a freeride invitational, just around the corner.”

All Yeti bikes and frames are covered by Yeti’s no BS lifetime warranty.

The full Yeti Cycles range is distributed exclusively in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Benelux countries by Silverfish UK.

To find out more about becoming a Yeti stockist please contact your territory sales manager, email sales@silverfish-uk.com or phone 01752 843882.