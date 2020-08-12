YuLife introduces rewards for cycling to wellness insurance app

Share Facebook

YuLife has added cycling to the range of wellness activities which users can participate in on its AI-based, gamified app.

The app aims to incentivise and reward healthy living, offering users vouchers and benefits from brands including ASOS, Avios, M&S, Fitbit, Nike and John Lewis in return for completing everyday wellness activities.

“Our company’s aim is to encourage our members to lead healthy and holistic lifestyles, and broadening the range of methods by which they can so and catering to everyone’s personal tastes and preferences is an essential part of our mission,” said Sammy Rubin, CEO and founder of YuLife.

“Cycling is one of the most popular forms of exercise in the UK, with clear health benefits, and our app developers have worked hard to equip YuLife’s app with the tools to monitor cycling performance. Cyclists can now be rewarded and access tangible benefits from their desire to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

