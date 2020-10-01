YuLife partners with Buzzbike

Share Facebook

YuLife has partnered with Buzzbike to enable its members to enjoy a Buzzbike subscription at reduced monthly rates.

The partnership is designed to reward members for regular cycling at a time when many office workers are looking to reduce public transport use. Cycling surged in popularity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as a safe alternative means of commuting, and the Government has even suggested that GPs prescribe cycling.

“We are always delighted to form new partnerships with innovative companies which share our core value of encouraging people to live healthier lives and be their best selves every single day,” said Sammy Rubin, CEO and founder of YuLife. “By rewarding members for frequent cycling, Buzzbike offers them a tangible incentive to maintain their wellbeing, which is essential in order to build up long-term healthy habits.”

Tom Hares, co-founder and CEO of Buzzbike, added: “Our exciting new partnership with YuLife connects us with a company as committed as we are to harnessing tech and gamification to improve individuals’ health and wellbeing.

“Our aim is to encourage the public to cycle more, as it’s a cheaper, greener and healthier way to get around. From the moment we saw how YuLife makes the experience of healthy living fun and engaging, we wanted to seize the opportunity to reach thousands of Londoners.”

