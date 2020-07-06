Zedify raises over £300,000 from private investors

Share Facebook

Zedify has announced the completion of its first external funding round, having recently raised over £300,000 from a group of private investors led by Green Angel Syndicate (GAS).

Antoine Pradayrol, director and analyst at Green Angel Syndicate, who joins the Zedify board as investment director, noted the work Zedify has done to demonstrate the business case for using cargo bikes in the burgeoning urban delivery market.

“Zedify is tackling a very serious problem, air pollution and carbon emissions in cities, in a huge, fast-growing market – local deliveries,” said Pradayrol. “The company has developed an efficient and differentiated solution, combining electric trikes and local depots. Zedify already shows serious traction and its franchise model will enable for rapid growth. I am really humbled and excited by this opportunity to support Rob, Sam and the team, who combine a great sense of purpose and a very successful track record in the market.”

Co-founders Rob King and Sam Keam have over 20 years of combined experience in zero-emission logistics. Zedify was founded in 2018 when they joined forces with a blueprint for Zedify as the “leading national urban logistics specialist that directly addresses the overlapping challenges of congestion, air pollution, climate change and liveable streets”. Zedify is also a registered Real Living Wage employer.

The funding will be used to improve the technology platform Zedify has developed, further enabling Zedify depots to optimise and manage first and last-mile deliveries efficiently as volumes grow across the group. Zedify will also expand the capacity of its national team with new hires in sales, marketing, and operations to accelerate the growth of the national network and support its plans for up to 20 depots to be operational by – up from eight at present.

“We are thrilled to have won the trust and confidence of GAS and other investors, and are buoyed by the ever-growing potential for our unique model of smart, consolidated urban deliveries,” said Keam. “This funding will unlock our ambitious plans for innovation and growth as we continue to demonstrate how deliveries, when done well, can contribute positively to the communities we serve.”

