ZEG set to join IAA Mobility 2021

ZEG is set to participate in IAA Mobility 2021.

Brands including Bulls, Flyer, Hercules, i:SY, Kettler, Pegasus, and Wanderer will present their latest collections across 3,500 square metres. These brand booths will be located in the B2B2C area of the Summit (exhibition centre).

A joint booth at the Open Space, measuring more than 200sqm, will also welcome the public. The Open Space, situated in central Munich, will combine interactive product presentations with entertainment. Interested parties will have the opportunity to get to know and test the products directly.

In the B2B area of the Summit, SHAREA ‘mobility hubs’, ZEG’s holistic 360-degree app-based pay-per-use sharing concept, will also be presented. Various types of vehicles, such as e-cars, e-cargo bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters are located in a secure parking location, all of which can be rented and paid for using an app.

Georg Honkomp, chairman of the board of ZEG, said: “Back in 2011, we were one of the first companies in the bike industry to exhibit our e-bikes at the IAA in Frankfurt. Even then, we identified the e-bike in particular as a vehicle with which short-distance mobility can be implemented excellently in urban areas.

“Ten years later, now in 2021, we see the e-bike, in conjunction with all other urban forms of mobility, as a real and future-oriented solution. With, for example, the service products Eurorad das Dienstrad (leasing in combination with a salary sacrifice employee benefit scheme), Travelbike (a rental concept for tourists both in the countryside and in cities), and SHAREA – a “pay-per-use solution” in the sharing sector, all combined in each case with our quality workshop concept – audited and certified by our partner TÜV NORD – we feel we are in very good hands on the IAA’s platform.”

