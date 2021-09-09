ZEG to exhibit at Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZEG is set to exhibit its entire portfolio at Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt.

The dealer group and purchasing cooperative will be at the bike trade show next year from 13th-17th July, and in the following years 2023 and 2024.

“We’re delighted by the ZEG’s clear, long-term focus and objectives,” said head of Eurobike, Messe Friedrichshafen and managing director of fairnamic Stefan Reisinger. “As a dealer group cooperative with approximately 960 independent bike retailers, the ZEG has a strong position with both sales and purchasing in the key German bike market.

“This is further confirmation from the bike industry that the new show orientation is on the right track. And underscores Eurobike’s importance – including in German-speaking markets – as the leading trade show for retail, media, politics and all bike enthusiasts.”

ZEG chairman Georg Honkomp and chairman Fred Schierenbeck added: “Eurobike is the most important international trade show and plays a vital role as a global industry platform.

“With the reorientation and new collaboration with the Eurobike makers, we see a great opportunity to further boost enthusiasm for sustainable transport and look forward to more direct communication with retailers and the general public.

“With our comprehensive product portfolio, our bike brands and by holding our annual general meeting and an evening event during the Eurobike in Frankfurt, we expect to generate considerable interest.”

The 30th edition of Eurobike will have its location premiere in Frankfurt am Main from 13th-17th July 2022. For further information visit www.eurobike.com and www.eurobike-frankfurt.com.