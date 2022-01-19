Zero emissions delivery company Zedify raises £1.2 million to continue UK expansion

Share Facebook

Zero emissions delivery company Zedify has raised £1.2 million to support its growth into cities across the UK, in a round led by Green Angel Syndicate.

Zedify currently operates out of nine UK cities. It has also developed a powerful tech platform to cut through the ever-growing challenges in urban logistics.

Over the next four years, the company aims to expand to over 45 hubs, becoming the leading sustainable delivery network for cities. The funding will be used to continue to develop Zedify’s technology, expand into new cities and develop further partnerships with local and national brands.

Since its initial seed round in 2020, Zedify has delivered over 800,000 parcels, saving over 550 tonnes of CO2. It has increased operational capacity in London, expanded its central team, opened in Bristol, tripled its annualised run rate and been crowned ‘Urban Delivery Operator of the Year’ at the Motor Transport Awards.

Zedify’s CEO and co-founder Rob King said: “We are honoured and delighted by the latest raise for Zedify which will enable us to continue our ambitious growth plans to expand our sustainable and ethical delivery service.

“The investment is another indicator of the huge potential for revolutionising the way deliveries are done in cities. We must act quickly in the UK if we’re to make good our net zero goals and give all city dwellers the clean air and liveable cities they deserve.”

The investment was led by Green Angel Syndicate (GAS) and supported by the British Business Bank, One Planet Capital and various angel groups.

Cam Ross, CEO of GAS, said: “We first invested in Zedify in 2020, and it was evident then that Rob and Sam and their teams were building something special. Zedify’s model is terrific – not only do they improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions in city centres, but their operation can be deployed quickly into new cities. I am really looking forward to seeing which cities are next!”