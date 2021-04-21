Zipp introduces 353 NSW tubeless disc brake wheelset

Share Facebook

Zipp has introduced the 353 NSW tubeless disc brake wheelset.

“This wheelset fuses Zipp’s two most advanced approaches, Sawtooth rim profile and Total System Efficiency Technology, for an all-encompassing approach to performance,” said a statement. “With its undulating 45-mm deep rim shape, the 353 NSW provides speed on every terrain with best-in-class aerodynamic efficiency and crosswind stability. The 353 NSW is Zipp’s lightest tubeless wheelset yet, making it a fast puncher ready to fight its way into the breakaway.”

“Zipp’s use of hookless (straight side) rims in the 353 NSW is integral to achieving our mission of Making You Faster. With hookless, the transition between the tyre and the rim is more seamless and aero. Zipp’s hookless rims have more efficient resin distribution, which means lighter wheels. They also are highly durable.”

Zipp’s 353 NSW’s Sawtooth rim shape with Hyperfoils optimises aerodynamic efficiency and crosswind stability, Zipp added. The Sawtooth design also allows the rim to be structurally strong but light.

The 353 NSW utilises Zipp’s Total System Efficiency approach to wheel design, overcoming specific barriers to speed: wind resistance, gravity, rolling resistance and vibration losses. The wheelset’s 25mm internal width is ideal for running wider tubeless tyres at reduced air pressure for a more efficient ride, said Zipp.

At the centre of the 353 NSW is the Cognition V2 hubset, re-engineered with an updated Axial Clutch V2 mechanism for quicker engagement and lower friction as well as improved durability.

Features:

– Versatile endurance wheelset for the modern road bike with tubeless and hookless rim profile

– Zipp’s lightest tubeless wheelset yet

– Optimised tyre bed for easy tyre installation TSE for greater efficiency and reduced rolling resistance

– Sawtooth rim with Hyperfoil nodes and HexFin ABLC dimple pattern for top aero and crosswind-stability performance with an undulating rim depth

– Cognition V2 hubset rolls efficiently whether you are pedalling or coasting. Its Axial ClutchV2 technology reduces drag and lowers friction

– Ships with 12mm front and rear end caps

– Centre locking rotor interface. The lockring is included with the wheels

– XDR or SRAM/Shimano driver bodies

– Front 580g Rear: 675g

– MSRPs: $4,000/€3,600/£3,200

