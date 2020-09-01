Zwift Academy Road returns for 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Zwift Academy programme is returning for 2020, and for the first time will include separate programmes for road, tri and run.

“As much as it pains me to admit, my aspiration to become a professional cyclist has long gone”, said Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder. “However, my love of the sport and desire to stay in shape burns just as bright.

“I always enjoy the training challenge and the community spirit provided by the Zwift Academy and look forward to taking part in the revised programme this year. A lot of thought has been put into the training plan, and I believe it will be one that will deliver real results.”

At the heart of the Zwift Academy Road programme is an eight workout plan designed by Dig Deep Coaching and led by former professional cyclists Stephen Gallagher and Dan Fleeman. In addition to the workouts, Zwift Academy Road will also offer a number of mass participation event opportunities. Zwift Academy Group Workouts will enable Zwifters to complete the eight workouts in the company of fellow Zwift community members.

The Zwift Academy Group Rides also return – designed to offer an opportunity for ‘students’ of Zwift Academy Road to recover and share their own experiences in a relaxed setting. New for this year, Group Rides will be run at two different paces: 1.7-2.2 w/kg or 2.2-2.7w/kg for men and 1.2-1.7 w/kg or 1.7-2.2w/kg for women.

The Zwift Academy Races will offer the opportunity for Zwifters to test themselves against others, and the segment Rides are a new event format for this year’s Zwift Academy that allows Zwifters to test themselves on two different segments per ride.

To graduate Zwift Academy Road, Zwifters must complete all eight workouts and a combination of any four events. However, for those who wish to compete for either of the two professional cycling contracts must complete all eight workouts as well as two Races (Richmond and France) and both Segment Rides (Innsbruck and Watopia).

All those enrolled in Zwift Academy Road will be offered complimentary premium access to Today’s Plan for the duration of the Academy. Those seeking professional contracts must sync their Zwift Activities to Today’s Plan for analysis.

“This will be our fifth year with the Zwift Academy, and I’m just as excited to see who we might discover this year as I was back in 2016”, said Ronny Lauke, team manager Canyon//SRAM Racing.

“We currently have three girls in the team who came through the Zwift Academy programme and all three have been enjoying a great 2020 season. Ella has secured her first professional win, Tanja recently podiumed in the German Nationals and Jessica finished top ten in her first professional stage race at the Women’s Santos Tour Down Under. Zwift Academy is a proven programme that our team truly believes in.”

“It’s a really cool concept, and I look forward to seeing who will join us on the team for next season”, added Mathieu van der Poel, professional cyclist for Alpecin-Fenix. “There’s certainly no hiding on Zwift, it’s a tough platform that tests you to your limits, so I’ve no doubt that we will find someone with a really big engine to add to the team’s strength in 2021.”

Online enrollment for all three 2020 Zwift Academy programmes, including road, tri and run, opens on 8th September. The eight-week Zwift Academy Road programme begins on 1st October and ends on 25th November. For more information, head to zwift.com/academy.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: