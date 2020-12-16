Zwift announces multi-year sponsorship with L39ION of LA

Share Facebook

Zwift has announced a multi-year sponsorship with L39ION of LA, through to the end of 2022.

The two brands have united to increase diversity and promote further inclusion in cycling. To celebrate the partnership, Zwift and L39ION will be hosting two social rides on 22nd December For more details and to sign up, click here.

“I’m stoked to have the support of Zwift,” said Justin Williams, team manager and founder of L39ION. “Like L39ION, Zwift isn’t afraid to challenge the norm. We’ve seen them do great things to promote women’s cycling – offering complete gender parity for all competition. I’m excited that they share the same ambition to promote increased diversity as well.

“Thanks to Zwift and the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships, Cory was able to represent the USA for the very first time – that’s big! Zwift will give us a platform to take our mission to a global audience and we’re excited to work together spreading the L39ION mission to the world, and for us to help Zwift deliver on their goals on diversity and inclusion.”

Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder, added: “L39ION is just a fantastic force of energy that aligns so well with our brand, I couldn’t be happier to partner with the team.

“This is far more than a sponsorship deal, we have big plans to collaborate and deliver increased diversity and inclusion within cycling. Justin is one of the most influential figures in the sport and we have the platform to help him deliver his message to a global audience.”

