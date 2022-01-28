Zwift announces second year of Black Celebration Series

Share Facebook

Zwift has announced the second year of the Black Celebration Series that will run throughout 2022.

Launched in 2021, the year-long series begins in February to celebrate Black History Month in the US and Canada.

“We take a three-pronged approach to celebrating Black History Month through our Black Celebration Series,” said Lisa Bourne, senior director, diversity, inclusion and social impact at Zwift.

“First, we’re celebrating internally, by educating our employees around racial justice and issues surrounding race in sport. To put this education and advocacy into practice, we’re also seeking to cultivate community and take action through our newly-formed Employee Resource Group, Mozaic, celebrating BIPOC employees and their allies.

“Secondly, we are celebrating in-game with our series of in-game events, workouts and podcasts, featuring prominent Black athletes and personas of influence.”

Beginning in February, the in-game series will offer an opportunity for the Zwift community to celebrate the Black cycling and running communities through weekly in-game events, workouts, and podcasts featuring prominent Black athletes and influencers like Rahsaan Bahati, David Lipscomb and Maize Wimbush.

“The third pillar of our celebration is grounded in advocacy, through our renewed social impact programs and charitable partnerships,” added Bourne.

In addition to the events on the platform, Zwift will continue to sponsor the LA Bicycle Academy (LABA), the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) and Sporting Equals – three non-profit organisations committed to driving positive change.

LABA is a Black-founded nonprofit organisation with a mission to empower, educate and develop entrepreneurial and leadership skills in youth between the ages of eight-18 through its youth cycling team and bicycle education program. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through providing anti-bias education and training programmes, youth leadership and restorative justice youth diversion.

Sporting Equals empowers organisations, individuals and communities to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. By implementing change within sport, its mission is to elevate and enhance the opportunities available to the ethnically diverse communities throughout the UK. Read more here.

To sign up for events or to learn more about the Black Celebration Series, head over to www.zwift.com/black-celebration-series.