Zwift Classics return for 2020

The Zwift Classics are returning for 2020, offering a significant cycling distraction in the wake of COVID-19.

Six unique races will take place in a different Zwift world throughout London, Richmond, Watopia, Bologna, Yorkshire and Crit City. Starting on 5th April, community members will have four days to complete each Zwift Classic after the Pro-Am has been completed.

“Racing on Zwift is a great feature and one I personally love participating in,” said Eric Min, CEO and co-founder of Zwift. “The Zwift Classics is a fantastic introduction into some of Zwift’s best racing through our worlds. Watch the best race against each other live and then test your own ability across the six courses.”

Pro-Am women will kick off the racing with the Yorkshire Grand Prix with the Pro-Am men and women alternating different races. Each Pro-Am race will feature different race challenges ranging from scratch race format, team points race and individual points. The teams lined up to race include SEG Racing, Ribble-Weldtite, Hagens Berman Axeon, NTT, Canyon-dhb, Canyon/SRAM and Twenty20.

The full list is below, with more details available here.

Yorkshire Grand Prix Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST, 5th April

London International Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST, 9th April

Trofeo Bologna Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST, 13th April

Richmond Challenge Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST, 17th April

Watopia Cup Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST, 21st April

Crit City Slam Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST, 25th April