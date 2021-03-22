Zwift expands partnership with Voxwomen to launch new Monday briefing

Share Facebook

Zwift has expanded its partnership with Voxwomen to launch the all-new Voxwomen Monday Briefing powered by Zwift.

The weekly briefing covers everything related to women’s cycling news and race results, arriving in inboxes every Monday.

Voxwomen and Zwift both have a commitment to growing the sport of cycling for women. Zwift has a history of putting women’s racing on an equal footing with men’s – including the Virtual Tour de France, UCI World Championships and the Tour for All. Voxwomen is committed to inspire and motivate women who ride with a mission to create more women’s pro cycling fans.

“We are excited to continue working with Zwift,” said Anthony McCrossan of Voxwomen. “Growing the sport of cycling for women is why Voxwomen exists and is dedicated to the female sport. Zwift is a great partner and a champion of the women’s sport and with this expanded partnership continues to elevate the sport with exclusive insights into the women’s international peloton.”

To celebrate the re-launch of the Voxwomen Monday Briefing, there will be special guests from Voxwomen leading all the Zwift Women Ride and Run Series rides on 22th March. Sign up here.

