Zwift introduces Hide Display

Zwift has launched Hide Display, giving Zwifters the chance to explore more and lose themselves in the game’s landscapes without distraction.

The feature is available when free-riding and running or participating in a group event or race. The ‘HUD’ will remain a necessary feature when in workout mode or in a Group Workout. Anyone participating in a ‘FutureWorks Hud-less’ race will not be able to turn their display on.

The HUD elements in the screen zones that will be hidden/unhidden when Hide Display is toggled include The Keystone, PowerUp Ring, Telemetry Panel, Leaderboards, Map, Riders Nearby List and Chat.

Directions to ride with Hide Display:

Using a tablet:

