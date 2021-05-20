Zwift opens new virtual travel destination, Makuri Islands

Share Facebook

Zwift has opened its latest virtual travel destination, Makuri Islands.

Makuri Islands is a new Zwift World primed for future expansion. The first map within Makuri Islands will be Yumezi, a fantastical countryside destination, inspired by Japanese culture.

Yumezi boasts a wide variety of road types from tight, flat, winding roads ideal for fast races to dirt roads and cobbled market streets. Zwifters exploring the new map will discover “lush green fields, ginkgo forests bristling with life and mystical creatures, cherry blossom trees, gushing waterfalls and ancient temples”.

Yumezi features eight new routes across 53 miles of new roads here:

– Sea to Tree (3.3km/108m elevation) – A short, challenging climb from the peaceful Fishing Village

– Kappa Quest (9.1km/140m elevation) – This scenic loop is filled with Temples and Shrines

– Chain Chomper (13.6km/184m elevation) – Two challenging KOMs and a Sprint, test your endurance around the countryside

– Countryside Tour (15.9km/185m elevation) – From farmlands to mystical mountains, this looped route is the perfect way to visit the countryside!

– Flatland Loop (13km/99m elevation) – A gentle and flat route winding around the countryside

– Two Village Loop (12.8km/88m elevation) – Explore two villages as you pedal through this challenging circuit

– Spirit Forest (8.5km/135m elevation) – Grind your way through this mystical figure 8

– Three Village Loop (10.6km/93m elevation) – Climb, sprint and explore three unique villages in one go

