Zwift playing host to Lost Generation Trinity Racing Series

Zwift is to play host to the Lost Generation Trinity Racing Series, starting on 17th June.

The Lost Generation Trinity Racing Series is a new racing league designed to help provide young riders with the opportunity to showcase their talents and take the next step in their cycling careers.

Running over four weeks, it is made up of five one-day races and a five-day stage race in week four. It is open to U24 and junior boys and girls.

“This is an incredibly important time in the life of a young rider who has the aspiration to turn professional”, says Ian Stannard, Trinity Racing Sports director. “Unfortunately young riders continue to be impacted by the pandemic with high profile races being cancelled for a second year running, limiting their chances to be spotted by professional teams.

“Working in partnership with Zwift, we want to be able to provide a stage for all young riders to shine and ultimately achieve their dreams.”

More information on the series and details of how to register to compete can be found on the Trinity Racing website.

