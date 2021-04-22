Zwift, UCI to host cycling events for Olympic Virtual Series

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

UCI and Zwift are to participate in the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS), a new virtual event launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It will be one of the five sports, alongside rowing, baseball-softball, sailing and motorsport, on the programme of the inaugural edition of the OVS.

By collaborating on the OVS series, UCI and Zwift join forces with the IOC to deliver a ‘unique’ Olympic experience based on mass participation and inclusion.

“The OVS aims to bring the broader cycling and sporting communities together for four exciting weeks of mass participation focused on inclusion and sharing of the Olympic values and spirit,” stated UCI president and head of the IOC’s Esports and Gaming Liaison Group, David Lappartient.

The virtual cycling series of inclusive mass participation events organised as part of the OVS is open to cyclists all over the world, taking place between the 1st-27th of June. More information on the format of the events and how to register will be communicated by Zwift at the end of May.

Zwift CEO and co-founder Eric Min added: “Participation in virtual sports is at an all-time high and Zwift is at the forefront of creating a new genre of physical virtual sport. The Olympic Virtual Series aligns with Zwift’s own mission to engage more people, to connect a global audience, and to speak to a younger generation. We’re thrilled that the IOC and the UCI share in our vision and have selected Zwift to be the publisher for the very first OVS.”

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: