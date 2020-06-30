ZyroFisher adapts to COVID-19 with long-term changes

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has implemented a number of changes to its operational structure and service delivery during COVID-19.

Its warehouse and supply chain are two areas in particular where COVID-19 restrictions, as well as the subsequent increase in demand, have driven ZyroFisher to make changes to improve its customer service – changes that it now plans to make a permanent part of its service to the market.

A new replenishment model has been facilitated, which has resulted in a 60% increase in productivity. In order to meet immediate demand, the operations team developed a new pick and pack routine, allowing the business to drive efficiency and respond to increased order volumes. This short-term adaptation will now be permanently built into the IT systems, meaning that these efficiencies will be

an ongoing benefit to all of ZyroFisher’s customers.

An additional chute is also being built into the multi-tier pick platform within the warehouse which will not only allow increased output for orders but will also see increased input from the replenishment team. The result will eliminate any bottlenecks that may occur with times of increased demand, and deliver faster turnaround for all of its customer orders. This project and the benefits that come with it

are expected to be completed by September.

The warehouse is also moving to a paperless dispatch model, which not only increases efficiency but also adds to ZyroFisher’s growing list of environmentally friendly changes that have been implemented over the last 12 months.

Tom Ainscough, operations director, said: “We have learnt a lot over recent weeks with the changes we have had to implement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited that this period is now leading to investment from the business to implement some long term changes which will see increased productivity from our warehouse. We are constantly striving to improve, we want to be able to offer our customers the very best service and products and these investments will allow us to move this to another level.”

The COVID-19 lockdown, social distancing and the resulting surge in demand have made the last few months challenging for everyone in the industry, and ZyroFisher said it is committed to finding new ways to better serve its customers, and these improvements should provide tangible benefits to all of its dealers, not only in the short term, but also looking towards the future.

