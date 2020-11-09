ZyroFisher agrees exclusive UK and Ireland distribution partnership with Rascal Bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZyroFisher has agreed an exclusive UK and Ireland distribution partnership with Rascal Bikes.

Founded in 2010 in Brno, Czech Republic, Rascal Bikes’ mission is to create child-specific bikes that are “lightweight, maintenance-free, ergonomically specific to kids and most importantly fun to ride”.

“Finding a strong distribution partner for our premium kids’ bike brand in the UK is a big step for us,” said Ondřej Brunecký, founder of Rascal Bikes. “I’m really pleased to get a chance to work with such an experienced partner as ZyroFisher.

“We see this opportunity as the progression to the next level in the Rascal Bikes story and I believe this relationship will establish a strong position for Rascal Bikes in the UK market. Rascal aims to help parents understand how important it is for kids to start out riding on lightweight bikes, designed specifically with children in mind.”

The entire Rascal range is specifically designed to be lightweight, with the 14in wheel model weighing 5.5kg. Rascal has incorporated low standover heights to achieve maximum longevity and a simple belt drive provides maintenance-free running with no oily chains.

Chris Jackson, senior brand manager at ZyroFisher, added: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Ondrej and the team at Rascal Bikes. Their passion and dedication toward their products is evident. The introduction to our bike portfolio perfectly complements our other bike brands: BMC, Look, Argon18 and Niner and we can’t wait to introduce the brand to the UK market.”

Rascal Bikes will be sold into dealers through ZyroFisher’s bike division sales team and initial stock will be available from February 2021. If you are interested in becoming a stockist and pre-ordering, please contact bike.sales@zyrofisher.co.uk.

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: