ZyroFisher and LOOK to move to agency model for bike distribution in UK

ZyroFisher and LOOK have renewed their longstanding distribution agreement for pedals and bikes, whilst taking a new approach to bicycle distribution for the UK territory.

From 1st October, ZyroFisher and LOOK will move to an agency model for bikes and frames to service the UK dealer base. UK retailers will therefore have direct access to LOOK’s centrally held bike inventory in France and deliveries will be made direct to dealers.

Pedal distribution will remain unchanged, with stock being supplied via the ZyroFisher warehouse.

This move to an agency approach for LOOK bikes and frames will streamline logistics and aims to improve the service, choice and availability offered to dealers and their customers.

“This new approach is a great project for 2021,” said Seb Coue, LOOK Cycles’ sales and marketing director. “The main goal of the change is to increase flexibility, improve service and offer a wider range of LOOK Bikes to UK retailers.

“In the future, it will also allow us to improve our digital connectivity with our customers. We are very happy with our longstanding partnership with ZyroFisher and look forward to working on this new collaborative agency model for UK retailers.”

Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher brand director, added: “Dealers and consumers have a huge choice of brands and we believe that with this new approach we will see service levels improve and dealers will have renewed confidence to invest in LOOK bikes and frames for their store.”

If you’re interested in stocking LOOK bikes and frames from ZyroFisher, please contact the bike sales team at Bike.Sales@zyrofisher.co.uk. For LOOK pedals, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call 01325 741 325.

