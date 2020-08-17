ZyroFisher appoints Rob Haycock as CEO

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has appointed Rob Haycock as its new CEO.

“Since the position became vacant last year an extensive search process has been carried out and the result is a great fit between Rob, the business and the industry,” said James Browning, chairman of ZyroFisher. “Rob will work alongside the existing board of directors to lead the ZyroFisher business, including our own brand Altura as well as the Royal Velo France distribution business based in Troyes, France.”

Haycock’s experience covers both distribution and brand development in the telecoms and consumer electronics industries. His last position was as CEO of Pure Radio and prior to that, he spent 12 years at Kondor.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at an exciting time for both ZyroFisher and the wider industry. The effects of the pandemic lockdown and the great weather we have enjoyed this summer has given the cycling business a much-needed lift.

“We have adapted our business to face the challenges of the post-COVID-19 environment and are working with our partners to deliver the new commuter and winter ranges that we believe will have a strong impact in the market.”

