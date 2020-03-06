Zyrofisher introduces ‘inclusive programme’ to simplify SRAM orders

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has refreshed its SRAM offering as it looks to drive support to IBDs.

The UK distributor wants to make ordering SRAM products “as easy as possible”, introducing “everyday low pricing” across its best-selling chains, cassettes and brake pads.

It is also removing sign up costs and restrictions on minimum orders, and is offering a “30-day no quibble return policy” on all SRAM portfolio products.

In addition, ZyroFisher is providing free delivery on orders (maximum one delivery per day) and free Rockshox warranty returns for all Rockshox stockists.

“We offer the UK bike market the only place to shop for the full SRAM brand portfolio of Avid, Quarq, Rockshox, SRAM, Truvativ and Zipp,” read a ZyroFisher statement.

“We stock the largest portfolio of SRAM spares within the UK and have market-leading availability across the full SRAM portfolio.”

Nikki Hawyes, brand director, added: ‘We recognise that IBDs have a choice of where they purchase their SRAM products from, so our inclusive programme is open to all.

“We want dealers to feel confident that when they partner with ZyroFisher they get the best price, widest selection and best availability the UK has to offer.”

IBDs interested in stocking any of the SRAM portfolio from ZyroFisher should contact their local ZyroFisher account manager or call 01325 741 200.

www.zyrofisherb2b.co.uk