ZyroFisher launches home delivery across all P&A brands

ZyroFisher is launching home delivery across all its P&A brands in an effort to support its dealer network.

Any products ordered via the ZyroFisher B2B can now be shipped directly to the dealer’s customer from ZyroFisher. Doing so allows dealers to meet customer demand without customers having to enter their stores to collect.

This functionality also speeds up delivery to ZyroFisher’s dealers’ customers and saves dealers having to pack and ship products themselves. Home delivery can be accessed via the link at the top of the www.zyrofisherb2b.co.uk homepage.

Andy Budd, director of IBD sales, said: “We want to make sure we are supporting our retailers so that in turn they can support their local communities and importantly keep the key front line workers on the move. Many of our retailers are offering priority service, or in some case even free labour, to staff from the NHS, police, fire services and other key workers.

“The cycle industry is a community in itself, and it’s reassuring to see how much everyone is pulling together and while we can play our part in supporting this then we will.”

ZyroFishers says it has good stock availability, including all essential workshop lines. It also continues to offer all its dealers one free delivery per day regardless of order value. Its office team is now primarily based from home but further to the statement last week from chairman James Browning, it says it is still in a position to be able to support its customers throughout this time.

For any questions please contact your ZyroFisher account manager.