ZyroFisher, Moore Large issue COVID-19 operations updates

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZyroFisher and Moore Large have updated customers on their operations as concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak accelerate.

James Browning, ZyroFisher chairman, said the distributor is taking measure to minimise the impact on its suppliers and customers, with all office-based functions “fully equipped to 100% work from home should this be required”. Warehouse staff have been split into distinct working groups to limit the possibility of any infection spreading and disrupting operations, he added.

Meanwhile, Moore Large issued a statement on how it is supporting IBDs, including increased credit limits subject to current status, half-price carriage thresholds and double the number of days to pay. These measures are to stay in place for the foreseeable future.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds and we become used to the effects of preventative measures we recognise there are immediate challenges faced by independent bike dealers,” said MD Nigel Moore. “We will continue as long as possible to provide an uninterrupted service, our warehouse and offices remain operational and our stocks and deliveries remain strong.

“We remain confident the bicycle industry will continue to thrive in years to come but during this unprecedented time we must work together to maintain the strong presence of the independent bike dealer on our high streets.”

In another company update, the distributor said it is implementing a series of additional measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of its colleagues, customers, suppliers and athletes is maintained. This includes temporary home offices being used where possible.

It said its warehouse is following new safety and hygiene procedures and will remain fully functional, and at this point, Moore Large will remain operational and will continue to evaluate its operations as the global and national situation develops.

The full update from ZyroFisher chairman James Browning read:

We are all obviously facing a very unique and unprecedented challenge with the COVID-19 outbreak.

I am sure the challenges will be overcome and life will return to normal as a result of us all pulling together to combat the spread of this disease.

To that end I wanted to share with you the measures we at ZyroFisher are taking to minimise the impact on our suppliers and customers during this difficult time:

We will be following the Government guidelines relating to COVID-19. All office-based functions such as Customer Service, Supply Chain, Finance and Sales Order Processing are now fully equipped to 100% work from home should this be required.

We have stress-tested this with all staff working remotely and the system coped well. Moving forward each of these departments will be split into at least 2 teams with one working remotely; this will be seamless from your perspective.

Warehouse staff have been split into distinct working groups to limit the possibility of any infection spreading and disrupting operations. Stock levels have been adjusted to account for any potential disruption in the supply chain.

I believe these measures will ensure ZyroFisher remains a reliable and robust partner within the cycling industry supply chain and look forward to supporting you over the coming months.

Given the situation is very fluid, I will update you, as required, over the coming weeks and months.

I wish you all the very best during these tough times.

The full Moore Large update read:

We hope you and your loved ones are safe during this unprecedented time. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, we are implementing a series of additional measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers, suppliers and athletes is maintained.

These measures include following the Government’s guidelines, resulting in temporary home offices being used where possible. Our staff have been co-ordinated and are set up to work remotely to ensure the highest level of customer service is maintained. Our warehouse is following new safety and hygiene procedures and will remain fully functional, ensuring all goods get shipped on time.

At this point, Moore Large & Co Ltd will remain operational and we will continue to evaluate our operations as the global and national situation develops.

We would like to ask our customers to communicate by email where possible and of course, use our B2B online ordering facility. Phone contacts will still be reachable by the usual group numbers but we recommend using your contacts direct dialling number for efficiency. All relevant contact numbers and email addresses are listed below.

We must all do our part to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Moore Large & Co Ltd has enacted precautionary safety measures nationally, including business travel restrictions and remote working policies that will remain in place until further notice. We strongly encourage everyone to take all precautionary measures to safeguard their health, and the health of others, as recommended by the World Health Organisation and the Local Health Authorities.

Thank you and remember – What a great time to be out riding a bike!