ZyroFisher partners with Maxima Racing Oils for UK and Ireland distribution

ZyroFisher has announced a new partnership with Maxima Racing Oils to distribute the full range of bike-specific products in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Southern California, Maxima is a coveted brand in the racing industry. Decades of active involvement in professional racing has led to powerful technology and a full array of market-leading products, and the company continues its heritage by playing an active role in the sport and racing communities.

Andrew Hursh, Maxima Bike brand manager said: “Maxima is extremely excited to begin this partnership with ZyroFisher. The ZyroFisher/Maxima partnership is a natural fit considering Maxima’s key role as a global supplier to SRAM and ZyroFisher’s history as the SRAM supplier to the UK territory.

“As the global bicycle market continues to grow, access to Maxima products has become increasingly important and with this partnership, we will have the ability to provide UK cyclists with Maxima’s premium bicycle care products.”

Jon Sherwood, director of brand and marketing at ZyroFisher, added: “Maxima are the official supplier to SRAM, and we have been using their products in the SRAM technical centre for a number of years now.

“With us already working so closely with them to service a wide range of RockShox and SRAM product, it is exciting to officially announce a partnership where we can make their range available to all of our SRAM dealers.”

Maxima’s commercial activities will be overseen by senior brand manager Lawrence Eaglen.

Initial stock of Maxima will be available to order from ZyroFisher from January 2022, with stock arriving from February 2022. For further information, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call sales on +44(0) 1325 741 325.

Last month, ZyroFisher announced a partnership with Unior Tools to distribute its full range of bicycle tools in the UK and Ireland.