ZyroFisher partners with Niner in UK and Ireland

ZyroFisher has announced an exclusive UK and Ireland distribution partnership with Niner bikes, based out of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Niner Europe’s Phillip Lucas said: “We are glad to have added ZyroFisher to our distribution network. The UK’s brick-and-mortar retailers can now rely on ZyroFisher’s well-established sales, service and operations capabilities.

“We are confident this will greatly improve riders’ access to the Niner brand, its products, and its category-disrupting innovations.”

ZyroFisher’s director of brands Jonathan Sherwood added: “We are really excited to be partnering with the Niner brand in the UK and Ireland. Chris Sugai’s vision for what a bike can be has literally become the industry standard for today’s mountain bike, and we are looking forward to making their range of products available to retailers across the territory.

“The innovation and attention to detail in the new range of MTB and Gravel bikes is really inspiring, and we know there are a lot of people in the UK who have been patiently waiting to get their hands on these new bikes.”

Niner will be part of the ZyroFisher portfolio of brands, and will be sold into dealers through the distributor’s bike division sales team. The brand’s commercial activities will be overseen by brand manager Nick Bennett.

Initial stock of Niner Bikes will be available from ZyroFisher from January 2020. If you are interested in becoming a stockist please contact bike.sales@zyrofisher.co.uk.