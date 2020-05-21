ZyroFisher partners with Walberg Urban Electrics in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZyroFisher has partnered with Walberg Urban Electrics to distribute its premium foldable electric scooter brands Egret and The-Urban in the UK and Ireland.

Florian Walberg set up Walberg Urban Electrics, based in Hamburg, Germany, in 2011. “We are proud to have won ZyroFisher as a partner for the UK,” said Walberg. “Their extensive knowledge of the market helps us strengthen our position as a quality and price-performance leader for electric scooters.

“Brick-and-mortar retailers can now benefit from ZyroFisher’s well-established processes in the fields of sales, service, and operations.”

ZyroFisher’s director of brand Nikki Hawyes added: “With safe movement and health becoming more important, electric scooters are a viable alternative means of transport. We’re excited to be working with Florian and his team to bring their Egret and The-Urban scooter brands to the UK and Ireland.

“We have been impressed by the quality of their product and their passionate and thoughtful approach to design.”

From next month, the Government will start e-scooter trials across the country as it puts greater focus on ways to encourage more people off public transport onto greener alternatives.

Initial stock of Walberg Urban Electrics will be available from ZyroFisher from June 2020.

If you are interested in becoming a stockist please contact the ZyroFisher sales team on +44 (0) 1325 741 325.