ZyroFisher raises over £2,800 for Great North and Yorkshire Air Ambulance appeals

The ZyroFisher board of directors recently undertook the Reiver Coast to Coast route on their bikes, raising money for charity.

Following donations from suppliers, colleagues, friends and family, the money raised was then matched by ZyroFisher and this total of £2,844 has been split between the Great North and Yorkshire Air Ambulance appeals.

The Great North and Yorkshire Air Ambulance are the nominated charities of ZyroFisher. Both teams rescue hundreds of severely ill or injured patients every year and are particularly relevant as they are often called upon to those who suffer injuries in the most remote of places, including those partaking in cycling and other outdoor sports.

Rob Haycock, CEO of ZyroFisher, said: “Thanks to the generosity of those who donated to our Directors Coast to Coast, we are able to provide much needed funds to these two wonderful organisations who are so relevant to those of us regularly heading out on our bikes.

“The route we chose certainly challenged us all but we were compensated with some amazing views.”

Julia Jameson, corporate funding officer, Great North Air Ambulance, added: “We can’t thank ZyroFisher enough for their fundraising efforts. Each year, we need to raise more than £5 million pounds to survive, and it is through efforts like this that we’re able to continue to provide life-saving critical care across the region.

“We’re eternally grateful for your support and there is no doubt that through this kind donation, lives will be saved.”

Tessa Klemz, North Yorkshire community fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to Zyro Fisher’s Directors for taking on the Coast to Coast challenge in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“The team of cyclists took part in an amazing challenge and their fundraising really is the lifeblood of the charity and contributes enormously to the £12,000 needed each day to keep the two yellow helicopters flying across Yorkshire saving lives.”

To find out more or donate to the Great North Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Air Ambulance teams please visit the below links.

https://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/

https://www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/