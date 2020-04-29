ZyroFisher signs new three year contract with Torq

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has renewed its partnership with Torq for a further three years, entering into a new exclusive distribution agreement until 2023.

This takes the ongoing partnership to the ten-year mark. The new agreement covers distribution not only the UK and Ireland, but also France, through ZyroFisher’s sister company Royal Velo France.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Matt and the team at Torq,” said Jon Sherwood, director of brands – Zyro portfolio. “The quality and performance of the product is second to none, and we are pleased to be able to continue supporting them in achieving their objectives in the UK, Ireland, and France. The new agreement will take us up to ten years of partnership, which is a significant milestone for both companies.”

Matt Hart, Torq managing director, added: “We have a long and valued partnership with ZyroFisher and we are really looking forward to working exclusively with them as their sole nutrition brand within an extremely high-quality portfolio of cycling brands.

“We are delighted and look forward to continuing to deliver the premium level of product performance and service expected by our customers.”

The entire Torq range, including the Torq Fuelling System and Torq Explore, is available to all ZyroFisher dealers. For more information contact your ZyroFisher account manager or visit Zyrofisherb2b.co.uk.