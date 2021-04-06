ZyroFisher to distribute Bryton GPS cycle computers in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has partnered with Bryton Sport to distribute Bryton GPS cycle computers in the UK and Ireland.

Bryton, with the help of ZyroFisher, will introduce a complete line of GPS cycling computers into the market. Along with its latest entry-level model, the Rider 15 Neo, Bryton will also launch into the market the Rider 320 and 420 for its mid-range devices as well its high-end model, the Rider 750.

The Rider 750 features a vivid colour touchscreen interface, online navigation on OSM maps with advanced voice search, support for smart trainers, rear-view radar and electronic gear shifting systems and ANT+ LEV e-bikes. This device has been available globally since late 2020.

Samuel Wang, CEO of Bryton, stated: “Cooperating with a distributor that shares both our values and devotion to the customer is extremely important for Bryton. We believe our new partner ZyroFisher shares these values and, in combination with their years of expertise and commitment to their partners and dealers, will help to successfully raise our brand awareness in the region.

“Through this cooperation, Bryton and ZyroFisher will build and revitalise the UK and Irish markets, utilising a multi-channel platform, with UK based support for consumers, and renewed sales to the region’s bike shops.”

Jon Sherwood, director of brands at ZyroFisher, added: “We are really excited to be partnering with Bryton. After speaking to our dealers we know they are looking for alternatives to the current GPS offerings in the market, and we feel Bryton’s range is a compelling one.

“The addition of Bryton both complements and strengthens our existing portfolio of brands, and we are looking forward to helping Bryton reach their full potential in the UK and Ireland.”

Initial stock of Bryton Rider GPS computers will be available from ZyroFisher from mid-May 2021. For further information, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call +44 (0) 1325 741 325.

