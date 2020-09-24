ZyroFisher to distribute Continental in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has partnered with Cambrian Tyres to distribute Continental in the UK and Ireland.

“Cambrian Tyres is very pleased to add ZyroFisher to our wholesaler portfolio,” said Shelley Childs, brand manager of Continental Bicycle Tyres at Cambrian Tyres. “It will complement the Continental brand in providing its highly regarded customer service and product availability and we look forward to working with its team in ensuring Continental is always easily available to the IBD market in the UK and Ireland.”

Continental will be part of the ZyroFisher portfolio of brands and its commercial activities will be overseen by brand manager Luke Hammil.

Nikki Hawyes, director of brands at ZyroFisher, added: “We are pleased to be adding Continental to our portfolio. Working together with the team at Cambrian Tyres, we are confident we can help them strengthen its offer to the IBD market, with a product range that complements the ZyroFisher portfolio.”

Initial stock of Continental will be available from ZyroFisher from early October 2020. For further information please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or contact sales on +44 (0) 1325 741 325.

