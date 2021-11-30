ZyroFisher to distribute Ineos hand sanitiser

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has announced a partnership with Ineos Hygienics to distribute the brand’s sanitising products.

Ineos, the British petrochemical giant owned by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has close ties with the cycling world as the headline sponsor of the Ineos Grenadiers WorldTour team.

The company has since expanded into hygiene and sanitising products in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, most recently launching a new Ineos Sport range to help athletes reduce the spread of Covid-19 while competing at the highest level.

ZyroFisher will now distribute Ineos Hygienics products in the UK and Ireland.

Director of brands at ZyroFisher, Jon Sherwood, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Ineos Hygienics in the UK and Ireland. The introduction of the Ineos Sport range is the next evolution in the world of sport and provides both consumers and our dealer base a range of products that can be used in store and at home.

“The ergonomically designed aerosols are a real game changer and lend themselves perfectly to the sporting goods market where staff are handling products all day long. Ineos has done a fantastic job in developing a range of hygiene products designed specifically to work in this environment.”

The new Ineos Sport range has been developed with the help of elite sport teams and features a fast-drying, non-slip formula perfect for athletes and their equipment.

Consisting of a 50ml hand sanitiser spray and equipment spray, available in 100ml and 400ml, Ineos Sport products are made with 70-75% pharmaceutical grade alcohol and kill 99.9% of viruses, according to the brand.

George Ratcliffe, chief operating officer of Ineos Hygienics, said: “Growing the Ineos Hygienics brand and category globally is a key initiative for our team, and our partnership with ZyroFisher allows us to further raise awareness of the importance of hygiene within sport and everyday activities.

“As we expand into new markets, it’s vital to have partners that understand what it takes to deliver in multiple retail categories. We couldn’t be more confident in the team at ZyroFisher.”

Initial stock of Ineos Sport is available now, while the first 100 customers to order two cases of each product will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three Mercedes AMG Experiences.