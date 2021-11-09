ZyroFisher to distribute Ritchey in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ZyroFisher has partnered with Ritchey International to distribute the full range of Ritchey products in the UK and Ireland.

Tom Ritchey has been developing and producing bicycle frames and components since 1974, and with its range of innovative high-quality cockpit parts, wheelsets, frames and forks, the brand has seen a surge in popularity in recent years as Ritchey continues to innovate to satisfy the demands of road, gravel and mountain biking.

Jeff Lockwood, international marketing manager at Ritchey, said: “ZyroFisher will complement the Ritchey brand in providing their highly regarded customer service and product availability. We look forward to working with their team in ensuring Ritchey is always easily available to the IBD market in the UK and Ireland.”

Jon Sherwood, director of brand and marketing at ZyroFisher, added: “We are excited to be working in partnership with an iconic brand like Ritchey. We know that the brand has a strong following in the UK, and by working together with the team at Ritchey we are confident we can help strengthen their offering to the IBD channel, as well as improve their representation across the UK and Ireland.”

Ritchey will be part of the ZyroFisher portfolio of brands and its commercial activities will be overseen by brand development head Blair Morgan.

Initial stock of Ritchey will be available to order from ZyroFisher from November 2021, with stock arriving from spring 2022. For further information, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call sales on +44(0) 1325 741 325.