ZyroFisher to distribute STACYC electric balance bikes in UK and Ireland

ZyroFisher has partnered with Texas-based STACYC to distribute its range of electric balance bikes into the UK and Ireland.

STACYC was launched in 2016 as a new category in the two-wheeled space, created by Ryan Ragland, founder of STACYC and former KTM employee of 15 years. The brand is geared directly at the youngest of riders and creates and delivers products and experiences that help kids ‘develop sooner and empowers them to define their own ride’. The STACYC Stability Cycle was created to meet a need, Ragland’s son wanted to ride but still loved his balance bike, and with Ragland’s engineering mind the STACYC bike came to fruition.

In 2018, the brand received investment from Harley Davidson as the motorcycle manufacturer looked to expand its R&D into electronic motorcycles. Harley Davidson is now the majority shareholder.

Matt Schumann, vice-president marketing at STACYC, said: “Growing the STACYC brand and category globally is a key initiative for our team. We are proud to partner with ZyroFisher to share the love of riding with little rippers across the UK. As we expand into new markets, it’s vital to have partners that understand what it takes to deliver in multiple retail categories, we couldn’t be more confident in the team at ZyroFisher.”

Jon Sherwood, director of brands at ZyroFisher, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with STACYC in the UK. Having followed their growth and success in the USA, it’s great to be able to support them in their journey as they expand into new markets. STACYC is all about sharing the love of riding, and helping young kids experience the passion that their parents and older siblings have for two wheels. Their products inspire and give confidence to youngsters as they develop their skills on two wheels, and we can’t wait to get their range of bikes into the hands of young riders across the UK.”

Brand manager Michael Curtis will be responsible for the STACYC brand at ZyroFisher and can be contacted on michael.curtis@zyrofisher.co.uk.

Initial stock of STACYC will be available from ZyroFisher from December 2021. For further information on how to stock STACYC in your store, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call +44 (0) 1325 741 325. www.zyrofisherb2b.co.uk