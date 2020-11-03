ZyroFisher unites brands under one portfolio managed by Jon Sherwood

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher is uniting all of its brands under one larger portfolio managed by Jon Sherwood and his team of 12.

Brand director Nikki Hawyes will be taking up a new opportunity outside of the company, after 12 years with ZyroFisher. During her time with ZyroFisher, Hawyes has been responsible for leading sales, marketing and brand management teams as well as being a key member of the integration team that saw Zyro and Fisher come together as one company. More recently as a board member, Hawyes has been responsible for onboarding many brands into the portfolio including BMC, Continental, Selle Italia, EVOC, Niterider and Alpinestars. From 6th January 2021, she will join CSG as UK country leader.

Sherwood has a wealth of experience, having run the ZyroFisher marketing team from 2012-2017, before spending two years brand side with Bell Helmets in the USA as its global marketing director. Since January 2019, Sherwood has assumed the position of brand director for the Zyro portfolio as well as more recently leading the marketing function.

As a fellow member of the ZyroFisher board, Sherwood is already familiar with the brands that sit in the Fisher portfolio, which makes him the ideal candidate to direct the representation across the combined portfolio, alongside Rob Haycock, CEO, and Ian Calvesbert, chief commercial officer.

“We would like to thank Nikki for her commitment to the business over the last 12 years and the many successes she has delivered to the growth of both the Fisher business and more recently ZyroFisher,” said Haycock. “We will miss her contribution and wish her well, knowing that she will be a great addition to CSG team moving forwards.”

Hawyes added: “I am excited to start my new chapter with CSG and would like to thank all my colleagues at ZyroFisher and the brands that I have been fortunate to represent for their support over the last 12 years. I leave a brilliant team who I know will go on to deliver many more great results for both ZyroFisher’s brands and partners.”

