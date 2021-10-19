11% of UK ‘more likely to use or buy an e-bike now than before pandemic’

Share Facebook

11% of the UK have said they are more likely to use or buy an e-bike now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Shimano.

The highest age group to consider buying or using an e-bike are those aged 25-34 with 17%, compared to 12% of 35-44s, and 9-11% across most other age groups.

Of those who took part in the study, 40% said they felt the reason people are more likely to buy/use e-bikes now, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, is because they are a suitable alternative to using a motor vehicle. 37% of Brits said lessening the impact on the environment by reducing their carbon footprint would be the main reason and 38% said the main reason would be as an alternative to public transport.

Other stats include:

– 30% of 18-24 year-olds see e-bikes as a more efficient means of transportation, while 42% of 45-54 year-olds would use an e-bike to avoid the use of public transport, as one could catch COVID-19 there

– 41% of those surveyed said that they did not feel safe riding one (for example, due to the lack of cycling infrastructure), as a reason why people were less likely to buy/use an e-bike compared to before the pandemic

– Cost remains a major barrier for why people may not buy an e-bike, with 49% citing the perception that they are too expensive

