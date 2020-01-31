2020 Taipei Cycle Show to run as scheduled without Chinese attendees

TAITRA, organiser of Taipei Cycle show, has decided to run the 2020 Taipei Cycle Show as scheduled from 4th to 7th March.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and international restrictions, the show has said all Chinese exhibitors and visitors will not be able to travel to Taiwan to attend the show.

“We, like the rest of the world, are closely monitoring the developments regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with sadness and are taking the issue very seriously; as we know this is of great concern to our partners, exhibitors, visitors and staff,” said a statement.

“The Taiwanese government and Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control have already imposed strict precautionary measures from airports to local public areas to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Thanks to the advanced medical systems and contingency plans across public and private sectors, this risk is well controlled in Taiwan.”

TAITRA will implement the following measures to prevent further spread of the virus:

– All on-site personnel including outsourced contractors must wear face masks whilst on-site and on duty.

– Hand sanitizer to be available at each entrance and restroom of the exhibition halls, including staff and freight entrances.

– TAITRA will co-operate with the exhibition hall operators to strengthen measures against further spread of the virus.

– TAITRA will also ensure that we are working promptly in line with the national guidelines from Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control

“We are constantly monitoring advice from the relevant authorities and taking all necessary countermeasures to ensure the safety and health of our show exhibitors and visitors from other countries and regions,” the statement continued.

“Our show organising team will update the latest relevant information on our website (www.taipeicycle.com.tw), social channels and via the “Taiwan Trade Shows” official app. We highly recommend that you download the app to receive updated notifications from Taipei Cycle Show.”