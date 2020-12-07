29th Eurobike scheduled for September 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 29th edition of Eurobike has been scheduled for 1st-4th September 2021, organisers have announced, taking place as a combined trade fair and public trade show in Friedrichshafen.

Eurobike 2020, which was due to take place from 24th-26th November, was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“COVID-19 has turned the international bike industry and its events upside down this year,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen. “Despite the current imponderables and differing requirements from industry players regarding format, timing and target group, we are delighted to announce our plans for next year that include an even wider range of participation options.

“With our new Eurobike 2021 concept, we are making it possible to plan ahead with certainty and creating target group-specific, secure meeting points for an international audience.”

The first two days will be open to international trade visitors only, day three will be a mixed day for trade visitors and end consumers, while the final day will be a public open day with festival events, demonstrations, races and test rides.

The day prior to Eurobike, 31st August, the industry summit at Lake Constance will kick off with a comprehensive live and digital programme for international media representatives, institutions, associations and politicians.

“We’ve scheduled Eurobike 2021 at its familiar point in the industry calendar and are responding to the strong call from many customers to strengthen the appeal to end consumers,” said head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger.

“The combination of international B2B platform and end-consumer festival paves the way for a successful Eurobike with its USP as an international meeting point with a wide range of manufacturers and products, plus a unique atmosphere.

“Our scheduling offers constant planning security during and after corona time. And due to our show dates later in the year, greater participation opportunities for our global customers are to be expected.”

Before Eurobike itself, there will be a new event in 2021, the “Eurobico – Order and Preview Show”. Together with retailer association Bico, Eurobike’s organisers are holding a B2B and media event for the first time at the trade fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main from 24-26th July 2021. Bico third-party vendors, selected complete bike manufacturers and specialist retailers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and trade journalists will be meeting there at the start of the 2022 order season to see the latest innovations from the coming model year.

“By combining a retail/order fair and a media event, we’re offering a completely new trade show platform at exactly the right time for complete bike manufacturers and specialist retailers,” said Reisinger.

“We have deliberately limited the number of exhibitors and visitor, to give us the greatest possible chance of going ahead with regard to Corona and to have more manageable visitor numbers, principally from German-speaking countries.”

Jörg Müsse, managing director, Bico Zweirad Marketing GmbH, added: “Now is the right time to take the highly successful Bike & Co order days to a new level. Working together with Eurobike, Bico can now answer the call from brand manufacturers for a central location with sufficient capacity. Messe Frankfurt also has the required perspective potential.”

VELOBerlin will take place from 8th-9th May in the German capital. To ensure a safe and secure event, VELOBerlin will take place completely outdoors on the Tempelhof airport grounds. This is the same location where the test and demo events were held at the show’s last edition. For 2021, there will also be a larger exhibitor area.

“With regards to scheduling, concept, target group address and location, all our 2021 Eurobike events are positioned differently,” added Reisinger. “As such, we meet the wide range of requirements from the industry in the best possible manner and are able to offer tailored customer solutions.”

Eurobike 2021 trade show dates overview:

– 8th-9th May 2021: VELOBerlin, Tempelhof Airport, Berlin

– 24th-26th July 2021: “Eurobico – Order & Preview Show” together with Bico, Messe Frankfurt am Main. Participation information will follow in January 2021

– 1st-4th September 2021: Eurobike, Messe Friedrichshafen. Exhibitor registration starts on 14th December 2020

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: