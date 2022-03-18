2Pure announces UK distribution deal with Sage Titanium Bicycles

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

2Pure has announced a new UK distribution deal with Sage Titanium Bicycles, making Sage available in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

2Pure will be launching the brand at COREbike this weekend with two models being showcased.

“Sage Titanium make the kind of bikes we all want to own and ride,” said Ed Denwood, cycle channel manager. “Bikes with exceptional ride quality, meticulously designed and built for speed.

“The Sage Owl represents wisdom, a quiet talker that strikes a hammer blow with power and precision. Sage Titanium Bikes embody all the reasons why we want to ride and are a brand that genuinely stops you in your tracks. We are delighted to be working with Sage Titanium for the UK and Irish markets.”

Two models will be showcased at COREbike. The Barlow is named for the road that brought pioneers over the Cascade Mountains on the final leg of the Oregon Trail. It draws on the aggressive geometry and precise handling of the award-winning Skyline road bike, while also maintaining the comfort and toughness of an off-road machine.

The Powerline, a hardtail mountain bike, was designed with input from Sage’s Pro racers and ridden to victory in some of the most gruelling endurance races in Oregon such as the High Cascades 100 and the six hours of Mt. Hood.

Sage will be presented alongside 2Pure’s lineup of Ibis Cycles, Moustache Bikes, Lizard Skins, Feedback Sports, Chamois Butt’r, Nuun Hydration, Goodr, Coros, Earthwell and Mystery Ranch.

Read more: Silverfish UK agrees new partnership with Forestal Bikes

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Check out more previews here.