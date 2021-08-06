36 products selected for Eurobike Award 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A panel of expert judges have selected 36 innovative products for a Eurobike Award 2021, with seven set to receive a Gold Award.

“We’re delighted by the large number of submissions and the high standards in this year’s Eurobike Award,” said Eurobike project manager Dirk Heidrich. “Despite the long break due to corona, the industry is demonstrating a strong innovation drive. This gives a taste of what to expect at Eurobike in September.”

On 4th and 5th August, six industry experts met in the exhibition halls at Messe Friedrichshafen. Their task was to test and evaluate 246 products in the respective categories, including bikes with and without e-drives, apparel and accessories and bike components.

Sustainable products were assessed in the Green Award category, and there is a separate category for digital solutions and mobility solutions, such as sharing concepts or micromobility. In addition, start-ups have their own category.

“Over the last one and half years, bikes have really shown just how much potential they have to offer as a solution to transport problems,” said Heidrich. “And this potential has been underestimated in places, even by the bike industry itself. Today, we can clearly see that bikes – both with and without drive systems – are more innovative, sustainable and crisis-proof than ever.

“We are happy that our Eurobike Award not only helps document this enthusiastic drive for innovation, but also helps to move it forwards. As such, we are also helping the international bike market to position itself more broadly.”

The Eurobike Award winners will be on display for the duration of the trade show in the Foyer West. The winners of the Gold Awards will be announced at the show on 1st September at 17.30.

www.eurobike.com

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: