40% of key workers “planning to take up cycling” due to COVID-19

A survey by See.Sense has found that 40% of key workers are planning to take up cycling due to COVID-19.

A sample of 1,074 cyclists (383 of which said they were key workers) was questioned by the smart bike light company, including finding out their current cycling habits and if they will change during the current health crisis.

81% of the respondents said they cycled for leisure and exercise before the crisis, and 50% of them already cycled to work before the crisis.

During the crisis, 86% said that they are still cycling for exercise, following the local guidance and only riding solo or with family members. The survey also found that 35% of people will be riding on indoor trainers, 18% will be doing at-home workouts and 2% won’t be doing any exercise at all.

40% of key workers who do not currently cycle to work agreed that they would as a result of the pandemic.

Many companies and organisations are supporting key workers who wish to take up cycling, with HYPE Merseyside pledging to provide hire bikes to NHS staff across Merseyside hospitals as a means of supporting the current fight against COVID-19.

Cycling UK has launched a fundraising appeal to keep health and social care key workers cycling, extending its offer of free membership to all health and social care workers to thank them for their continued efforts. Beryl has also extended its initiative for NHS staff to obtain free access to its bike-share scheme across all cities it is active.

Espokes has loaned ten e-bikes to the NHS, Green Commute Initiative has launched the NHS Bike Project and Fully Charged and Uber Jump have made their services free to all NHS workers. Insync Bikes has also launched a new discount deal on a range of bikes for NHS staff and emergency service workers during COVID-19.