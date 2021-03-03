7mesh continues international growth with new sales representation in France

Share Facebook

7mesh has announced new representation in France as part of its continued international growth.

Lyon-based sales agent Ludovic Thépin and his newly formed agency RESON8 will represent 7mesh apparel throughout France. Thépin has an extensive background in technical apparel, most recently as sales leader for Gore Wear France.

“7mesh is exactly what I’m looking for in a brand,” he said. “I love the strong identity, the no-compromise mantra, and the attention to detail. I love how each product is engineered for the best fit, how static fabrics can be improved by the design, and I love the freedom to work with the widest range of suppliers to find the best fabric for each garment.”

Thépin is ‘confident’ of the potential of 7mesh in the French market. “7mesh is clearly a brand which will be developed step-by-step with a view to the long term,” he added. “And you know that as soon as a rider tries 7mesh products, he won’t return to basic cycling garments.”

7mesh GM EMEA John Zopfi said: “We are very excited to start this cooperation with Ludovic. He’s very experienced, well connected, and easy to like. Ludo and I have worked together in the past, and with Ludovic as our French agent, we have the right guy in the right place at the right time.”

www.7mesh.com