Accelerated Systems Inc strengthens leadership team with Adam Micklin appointment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Accelerated Systems Inc (ASI) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Adam Micklin as director of sales-e-mobility.

Micklin comes to ASI with more than 30 years of professional experience within the bike industry and the corresponding relationships with senior executive leaders of North American bike OEMs. He has been instrumental in increasing the sales and brand presence of brands including Hutchinson, Shimano, Hayes and, recently, Felt Bicycles.

Among his career highlights include leading international sales divisions focused on opening new markets and growing international distribution channels. Micklin’s initial concentration at ASI will be to strengthen its partnerships in the e-bike and e-scooter application of its e-mobility controllers.

“Adam brings the ‘been there, done it’ experience that we were looking for to spearhead the aggressive growth path of ASI’s family of electric motor controllers,” said Bill Jager, CEO of Accelerated Systems Inc. “In many ways, we are the industry’s best-kept secret, despite our controllers being the most configurable controller in the marketplace.

“The ASI family of controllers provides e-bike and e-scooter OEMs with unsurpassed freedom in frame design, motor, peripheral and application choices. His connections and experience, will be immensely valuable in bringing this message to the OEMs looking to reflect the ride feel that resonates with their customers.”

Read more: Emmie Collinge joins Northern Consultancy Co as brand ambassador coordinator

ASI is a clean energy innovation company that develops complete traction and control systems for vehicles. It has in-house design capabilities for electric motors, controllers, and battery systems and specialises in autonomous controls and the electrification of equipment that is currently powered by internal combustion engines.

Micklin is excited to be part of Accelerated Systems Inc as he sees e-mobility as the future of transportation. He said: “In the near term of my career, I have promoted e-bikes as the way forward in green transportation and now through ASI, being able to empower e-bike OEMs to realize their aspirations of a unique ride, reflective of their vision and brand, is really exciting.”