adidas drops 2022 Sport Eyewear Collection

adidas has launched its 2022 men’s and women’s Sport Eyewear Collection for multi-sport athletes and active lifestyle enthusiasts.

The collection is built on the brand’s cornerstone of ‘durability, lightweight performance and comfort’ with insights in design from adidas athletes.

It offers frames that are built to be reliable and able to perform at any level. Maximized ventilation, lightness, protection, fit and grip combined with an array of lens options that adapt to any activity, climate, light and visibility ensures the new Sport Eyewear Collection delivers the ‘best results for every style and activity’.

Within the collection of the new Sport Eyewear, a Superclear coating protects mirrored lenses from water, dirt, grease and oily smears. The Kolor Up technology and Vario photochromic lenses, made with a patented moulded-in film technology, ensures high optical quality and a uniform colour change through varying light conditions.

A ventilation system adds to the collection’s performance maximising airflow to keep the lenses and line of sight clear. Adjustable nose pads and non-slip rubber have been added to the designs to ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

The 2022 Sport Eyewear Collection is available now at Adidas.com.