adidas Five Ten releases sustainable MTB shoes and apparel line

adidas Five Ten has released a sustainable MTB outfit.

“Plastic waste and pollution are a big problem,” said a statement. “adidas has been working hard to develop and introduce innovations to help reduce the use of new plastic and virgin polyester. As a brand, adidas aims to completely phase out the use of virgin polyesters by 2024 and have all shoes and apparel made with 100% recycled materials. Five Ten is proud to be a part of this initiative.”

As a part of the adidas family, Five Ten benefits from adidas’ research into recycled, recyclable and sustainably sourced materials. For spring 2021, Five Ten is offering two of its classic flat-pedal mountain bike shoes, the Freerider and Freerider Pro, with uppers made from Primeblue Parley Recycled Ocean Plastic.

Five Ten is also launching a new riding apparel line, which utilises Parley Ocean Plastic, recycled polyester and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton.

Luke Hontz, senior product manager, Five Ten Bike, said that Five Ten is ‘proud’ to be a part of the mission to bring new technology and manufacturing processes to mountain biking and to help end plastic waste. “This will bring us one step closer to becoming a fully-circular company,” said Hontz.

“Our sport is built in the outdoors and as a brand, we need to be accountable for the impact we have on nature and the environment.”