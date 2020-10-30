Home / Community / ADVNTR partners with komoot, welcomes new editor

Rebecca Morley 30th October 2020 Community

Online gravel cycling, adventure and bikepacking title ADVNTR is partnering with route planning and navigation app komoot to bring more off-road routes to its global readership.

Although the team behind ADVNTR is based remotely in the UK, its audience reaches beyond that with particular interest from the US and mainland Europe.

Recognising the komoot platform’s qualities for creating and sharing routes as well as telling stories through highlights, photographs and collections, ADVNTR has partnered with the remote-first business as the website’s official route planning and navigation partner.

The partnership comes just months after Katherine Moore took the helm as editor of ADVNTR, a gravel cycling and bikepacking enthusiast with broad experience in digital media, most commonly recognised from her presenting role at Global Cycling Network.

